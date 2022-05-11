GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. GrowGeneration’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 2,429,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

