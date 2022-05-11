Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3602 per share by the bank on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

GGAL opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 111.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

