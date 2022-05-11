Grupo Supervielle S.A. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Grupo Supervielle has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of SUPV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,341. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $152.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.82 million. Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

