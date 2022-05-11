GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 89.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.
Shares of GTYH stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $342.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.41. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.09.
In other news, CEO Tj Parass purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GTYH. DA Davidson cut shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
About GTY Technology (Get Rating)
GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.
