Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of GOF opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,177 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.