GYEN Tops One Day Volume of $1.29 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.02 or 0.00552638 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,887.65 or 2.01775566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030527 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.47 or 0.07242067 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.