Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.18 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. 1,161,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,031. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

