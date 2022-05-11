Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. 488,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,479. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

