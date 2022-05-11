Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
HWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.
Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. 488,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,479. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.
About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.