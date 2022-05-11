Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,479.88 ($18.25).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.41) to GBX 1,160 ($14.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,205 ($14.86) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,765 ($21.76) to GBX 1,725 ($21.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($13.45) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($30,641.08).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 25.40 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 879.40 ($10.84). 1,721,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 840.91 ($10.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,778 ($21.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 996.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 12.26 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

