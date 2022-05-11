Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,479.88 ($18.25).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.41) to GBX 1,160 ($14.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,205 ($14.86) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,765 ($21.76) to GBX 1,725 ($21.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday.
In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($13.45) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($30,641.08).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 12.26 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
Further Reading
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.