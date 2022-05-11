Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $14.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

HLIT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. 411,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,048. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $922.64 million, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Harmonic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

