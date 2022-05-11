Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $13.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HARP. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,982,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 224,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,421. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.54. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

