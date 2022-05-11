Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

HSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. 451,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $620.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Harsco by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 105,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Harsco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Harsco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

