HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $258.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $8.71 on Friday, reaching $215.78. 33,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,661. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $199.76 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

