HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares worth $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,661. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

