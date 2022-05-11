Head to Head Analysis: iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Rating) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A iClick Interactive Asia Group -4.43% -3.63% -2.11%

iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iEntertainment Network and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iClick Interactive Asia Group $307.70 million 0.25 -$13.63 million ($0.14) -5.69

iEntertainment Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iEntertainment Network and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,845.77%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Summary

iEntertainment Network beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iEntertainment Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions to new retail, online education, real estate, and other sectors. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. It has a strategic collaboration with Tencent International Business Group to co-develop Smart Retail and Smart Travel SaaS solutions. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

