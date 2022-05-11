Head-To-Head Analysis: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) vs. S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and S&W Seed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 603.91 -$56.09 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.62 -$19.17 million ($0.52) -2.58

S&W Seed has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A -60.77% -23.06% S&W Seed -23.68% -34.58% -15.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Local Bounti and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 104.14%. S&W Seed has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 282.46%. Given S&W Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Local Bounti on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

