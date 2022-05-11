Head to Head Review: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) versus Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) and Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quest Resource and Digital Locations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00 Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 131.02%. Given Quest Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Digital Locations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quest Resource and Digital Locations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.62 $1.69 million $0.08 63.13 Digital Locations $20,000.00 69.19 -$13.12 million N/A N/A

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Locations.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Locations has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and Digital Locations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16% Digital Locations -54,604.85% N/A -793.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Quest Resource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Digital Locations on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. The company provides santifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, it offers landfill diversion services. The company's services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. It markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

Digital Locations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

