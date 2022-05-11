Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.33% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.14. 4,260,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,917. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 221.43%.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

