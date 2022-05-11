Hedera Hashgraph 24 Hour Volume Tops $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001701 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00101528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00021557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00016727 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00295240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000306 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

