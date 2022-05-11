Helium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.75 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $9.01 or 0.00030406 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $35.75 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00317688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,422,852 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

