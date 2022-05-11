Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $3.68 on Major Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00240439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017700 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003169 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000635 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

