Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Hemisphere Media Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $40,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,760,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,650,584.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 770,299 shares of company stock worth $3,302,777 in the last ninety days. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.