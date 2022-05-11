HempCoin Reaches Market Cap of $569,746.66 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $569,746.66 and approximately $473.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,088.96 or 1.00072738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00044216 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017335 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000066 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,124,552 coins and its circulating supply is 265,989,402 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

