Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 169,808 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

The company has a market cap of $670.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 327,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.