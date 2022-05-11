Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $357.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRTX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

