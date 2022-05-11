Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Cowen

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.96.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $357.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

