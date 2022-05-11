Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $240.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.67.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $964.16 million, a P/E ratio of -812.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.53. Heska has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $275.94.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 30.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

