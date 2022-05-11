Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 257.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. 8,743,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,854,883. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

