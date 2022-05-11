HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.21.

HEXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.98. HEXO has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$174.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

