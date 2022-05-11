HF Sinclair Co. (DINO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.85. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HF Sinclair stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

