HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price Up 1.9% on Earnings Beat

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 6,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,343,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.85. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,049,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,667,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,245,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.57.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.