HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 24,549 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $33,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.