HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,377 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $28,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

IWV stock opened at $229.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $280.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

