HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.78.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $246.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

