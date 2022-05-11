HighTower Advisors LLC Has $29.86 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $29,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.91 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
