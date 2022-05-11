HighTower Advisors LLC Has $29.86 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $29,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.91 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.