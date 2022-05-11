HighTower Advisors LLC Has $34.62 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $34,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $197.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day moving average of $215.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $270.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,348 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,817 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.