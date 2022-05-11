HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,498 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Golub Capital BDC worth $36,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after buying an additional 2,032,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $18,273,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $5,428,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after buying an additional 287,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 249,762 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.