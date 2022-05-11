HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 40,194 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,194 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $27,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

