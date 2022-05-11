HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 58,032 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 811,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,032 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $24,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,436,000 after acquiring an additional 166,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 269,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 121,794 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

