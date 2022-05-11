HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 58,032 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,032 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $24,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BXMT opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.