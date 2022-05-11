Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.13

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HIW)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
