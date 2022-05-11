Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

HI stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 743,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,346,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 409,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 428.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 252,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

