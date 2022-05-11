Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.39

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 26788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 973.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

