Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Hims & Hers Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HIMS opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $711.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 366,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,969 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 163,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.