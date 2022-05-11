HoDooi Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00527718 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,121.25 or 1.93198882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00033674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.69 or 0.07569403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

