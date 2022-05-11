Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HDT opened at GBX 111 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Holders Technology has a twelve month low of GBX 35.25 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.58). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.29.
