Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HDT opened at GBX 111 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Holders Technology has a twelve month low of GBX 35.25 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.58). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.29.

About Holders Technology (Get Rating)

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and materials for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company also operates as a lighting and wireless control solutions (LCS) provider. It operates in two segments, PCB and LCS.

