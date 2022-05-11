Holly Faurot Sells 194 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $17.93 on Wednesday, hitting $266.05. 33,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.94. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.18 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 22.3% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 22.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

