Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Announces $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

HON stock opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.38.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

