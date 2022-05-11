HOPR (HOPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $807,898.00

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. HOPR has a market cap of $22.67 million and approximately $807,898.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 17% against the dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00534797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,055.20 or 1.91185424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,255.38 or 0.07301578 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

