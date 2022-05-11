Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $82.97

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.97 and last traded at $83.51, with a volume of 108778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.78.

Several research firms have commented on HZNP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $102.52.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845,482.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,024 shares of company stock worth $58,502,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

